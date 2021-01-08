Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $90.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $92.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.