Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $90.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $92.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.