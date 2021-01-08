Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 929,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,493,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

