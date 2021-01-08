Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493,966. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

