Citigroup (C) to Release Earnings on Friday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 15th. Analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE C opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

