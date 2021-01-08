Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

PM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,304. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

