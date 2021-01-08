Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $113.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $78.56. 1,700,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.