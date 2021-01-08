Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after buying an additional 757,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after acquiring an additional 968,011 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.70. 554,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,752,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.