Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $15.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $62.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

