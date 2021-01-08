City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Shares Gap Up to $430.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $430.00, but opened at $451.00. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) shares last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 12,007 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 432.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.10. The company has a market cap of £231.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In related news, insider Rian Dartnell purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Also, insider Barry Aling purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £85,600 ($111,836.95). Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $28,920,000 in the last quarter.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

