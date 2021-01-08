ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Trading Up 1.8%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.42. Approximately 18,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

