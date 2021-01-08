CloakCoin Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $14,644.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,569,404 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

