Cloudbric (CLB) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $11,899.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.00437629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048123 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

