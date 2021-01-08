CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 18%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) shares fell 18% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 531,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 276,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.26 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

