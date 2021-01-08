Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Boston Partners grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,772 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,455,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,044,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 916,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.