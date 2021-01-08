Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.34

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 7185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 849.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

