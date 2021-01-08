Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.69

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and traded as high as $26.59. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 486,886 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,761,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 357,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

