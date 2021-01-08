Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.38

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.38 and traded as high as $74.95. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 111,408 shares trading hands.
CNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $546,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.
About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
