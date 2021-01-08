Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $179.05

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.05 and last traded at $177.90, with a volume of 4644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

