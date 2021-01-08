CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $769,458.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00038681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.95 or 0.02656442 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012162 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

