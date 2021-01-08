CoinUs Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 61.8% lower against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $62,213.52 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005369 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001226 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000167 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.