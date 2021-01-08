Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,751 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.95% of Colfax worth $43,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 2,218.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 914,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after acquiring an additional 703,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 168.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 994,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after acquiring an additional 623,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. 15,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,500. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -811.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brady Shirley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,154. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.26.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.