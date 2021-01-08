Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Shares Up 0.6%

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.50. 2,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

About Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.