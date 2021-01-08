Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $780.47 million, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

