Colliers Securities Analysts Give Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) a C$6.50 Price Target

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) has been assigned a C$6.50 target price by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 226.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EGLX. Alliance Global Partners set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of EGLX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,926. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

