Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.20

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 13810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
CLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 205.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 3,761.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,106,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 2,415,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 3,636.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 296,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 289,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
