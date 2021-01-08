Color Platform Trading 12% Higher This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $31.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,645.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.49 or 0.01071435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037708 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00188279 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

