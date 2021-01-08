Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

CCHWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates a medical cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

