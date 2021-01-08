Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Columbia Care has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates a medical cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

