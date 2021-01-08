Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

CMC opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350,990 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 309,218 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $4,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

