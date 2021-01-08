Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th.

CMC opened at $23.20 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.