Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $308,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

