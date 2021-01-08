Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.11 ($6.02).

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching €5.71 ($6.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.68. Commerzbank AG has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

