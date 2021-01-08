Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 5.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 2,920,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,768,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

