Comparing QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia N/A N/A N/A China Recycling Energy N/A 2.84% 1.83%

3.2% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and China Recycling Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $11.79 million 1.46 $560,000.00 N/A N/A China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 22.41 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QuoteMedia and China Recycling Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus target price of $0.18, indicating a potential downside of 5.26%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Risk & Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. The company also offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the Waste Gas Power Generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the Combined Cycle Power Plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, it provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment; and purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

