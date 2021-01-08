Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $420.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $207,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $277,567.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,997 shares in the company, valued at $386,660.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

