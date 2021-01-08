Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

CAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

CAG opened at $33.78 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

