Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.
CAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.
CAG opened at $33.78 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.