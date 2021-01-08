Conceal Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $715,479.57 and $31,345.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,286.95 or 0.99791365 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00236453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00155145 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00407264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00030366 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,274,448 coins and its circulating supply is 9,360,230 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

