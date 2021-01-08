CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 6.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,254,000 after purchasing an additional 101,565 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $87,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 87,952 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in CONMED by 31.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after buying an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 342,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.90. 413,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,062. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,822.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

