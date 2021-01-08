Connectome (CNTM) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Connectome token can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00004181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.