Consensus Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,190.48 or 0.99700900 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.