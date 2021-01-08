Consensus (SEN) Market Cap Reaches $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,986.90 or 0.99853877 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044998 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

