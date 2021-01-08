Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $230.21. 1,594,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,336. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.38.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

