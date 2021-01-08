Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $244.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.38.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.12. The stock had a trading volume of 45,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

