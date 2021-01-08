Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.24.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

