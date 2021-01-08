Constellation Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $425,086.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Constellation has a market cap of $8.56 million and $425,086.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Constellation has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02504737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012229 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

