ContentBox (BOX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.34 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008192 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00203927 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,934,465 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.