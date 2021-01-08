ContentBox (BOX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.34 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008192 BTC.
- OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00203927 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.
ContentBox Token Profile
ContentBox Token Trading
ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.