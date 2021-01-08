Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $16.88 million and $1.09 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Contentos has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00266145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.34 or 0.02518582 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,170,172,324 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

