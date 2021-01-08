CONTRACOIN Trading Up 76.1% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $17.84 million and $35,924.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00304768 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012098 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

