Contrasting ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) & IBSG International (OTCMKTS:IBIN)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and IBSG International (OTCMKTS:IBIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and IBSG International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 4.67% 9.41% 3.29% IBSG International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ACI Worldwide and IBSG International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.26 billion 3.64 $67.06 million N/A N/A IBSG International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than IBSG International.

Risk and Volatility

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBSG International has a beta of -4.87, indicating that its stock price is 587% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ACI Worldwide and IBSG International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00 IBSG International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than IBSG International.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats IBSG International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement. It also provides UP Immediate Payments solution that enables banks and payment service providers to meet real-time payment schemes and create various products; and UP Real-Time Payments solution that allows banks to address real-time gross settlement, SWIFT messaging, automated clearing house, and real-time payments. The company offers ACI ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution; Postilion; ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway; UP eCommerce Payments solution; UP Payments Risk Management solution; and ACI Universal Online Banker platform. It also provides ACI Speedpay solutions that enable customers to electronically present bills and collect payments from consumers through a single and integrated platform that controls bill payments operation. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

IBSG International Company Profile

IBSG International, Inc. provides software, system integration, and application services. It offers BizWorld Pro, an e-commerce platform to enhance the operating efficiency for state small business development centers, business associations, and various corporations through the licensing of its digital service center software, which provides a range of digital budgetary, administrative, and commercial services. The company also offers Secure Blue Pro, a Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and security software suite for small and mid cap public companies, as well as for private companies that work with public companies. IBSG International, Inc. is based in Celebration, Florida.

