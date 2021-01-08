Contrasting American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -22.36% -6.21% -0.48% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A -29.50% -0.48%

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $6.53 billion 0.17 -$484.50 million $1.62 6.02 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Axle & Manufacturing and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 1 4 4 0 2.33 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.62%. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.68%. Given Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

